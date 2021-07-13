James W. Green Sells 39,188 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NYSE:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NYSE:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08.

NYSE HBIO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.