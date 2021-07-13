Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 475,399 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,399 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $315,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

