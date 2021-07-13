Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,218,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,081,335 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $218,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,405,000 after purchasing an additional 54,955 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.83. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

