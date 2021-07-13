Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 237,424 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $264,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.56.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

