Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099,665 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.67% of NortonLifeLock worth $206,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $140,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $119,550,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.