Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,745 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 12.85% of Cimpress worth $335,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cimpress by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cimpress by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

