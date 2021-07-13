Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 914,894 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,334,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914,894 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.58% of Manulife Financial worth $243,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

