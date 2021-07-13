Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,062,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $291,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

