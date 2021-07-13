Jason D. Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $455,000.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $534.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.01 and a 1 year high of $542.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.