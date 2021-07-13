Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.