Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $150.70. The company has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

