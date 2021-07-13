Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMART Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMART Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

SGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of SGH opened at $52.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.29 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $999,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

