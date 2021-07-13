Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UWM Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UWM in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UWM in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. UWM has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 324,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

