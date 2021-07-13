Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

