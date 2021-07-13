Jeffrey H. Smulyan Sells 158,101 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NYSE:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NYSE:MDIA) CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $793,667.02.
Shares of MDIA traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 9,993,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,027. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $17.40.
About MediaCo
Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.