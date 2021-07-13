Jim Barnes Sells 3,600 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NYSE:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NYSE:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $66,780.00.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

