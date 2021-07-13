JMP Securities Downgrades Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

CLDR stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cloudera by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth about $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth about $14,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

