Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 18,169 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $4,681,787.92. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $251.11. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,192. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $270.08.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

