JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $132.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JOYY by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JOYY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $88,938,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $59.69 on Friday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

