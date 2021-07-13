JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORA. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.77 ($15.02).

Get Orange alerts:

EPA:ORA opened at €9.59 ($11.28) on Friday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.18.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.