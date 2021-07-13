JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €7.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.63 ($8.98).

LEO opened at €14.68 ($17.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. Leoni has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €17.29 ($20.34). The company has a market capitalization of $479.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.66.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

