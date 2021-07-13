JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 56,148 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 395.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Core Laboratories worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLB. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

