JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 56,148 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 395.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Core Laboratories worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 244.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE CLB opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

