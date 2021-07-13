JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 58.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $741.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.