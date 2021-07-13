JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,076 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

