JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:GRC opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

