JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Underweight

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,199. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after purchasing an additional 215,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

