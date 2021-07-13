JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 280,907 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 368,397 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,745 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

