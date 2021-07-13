JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $863.33 million, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BANC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

