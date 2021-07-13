JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

