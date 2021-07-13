JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $2.12 Million Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,371,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DUNE stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.