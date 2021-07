KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:KALV) VP Michael David Smith Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:KALV) VP Michael David Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $201,225.00.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. 189,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,437. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.