Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $75,107,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 108.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 510,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,830,000 after purchasing an additional 265,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $270.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.01. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

