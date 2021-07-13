Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.08.

KARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of KARO opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.36 million and a PE ratio of 35.70. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

