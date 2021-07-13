Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00260748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

