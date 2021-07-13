KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $7,943,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of KE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 251.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.