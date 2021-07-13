Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Buys 34 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,454. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $526.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

