Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Buys Shares of 89,720 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Hexcel accounts for 1.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned 0.11% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Hexcel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $38,908,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.04. 1,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

