Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 270.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,340. The firm has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

