Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 198.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.