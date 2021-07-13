Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.98.

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.96. 657,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,366. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.93.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.1295076 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 over the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

