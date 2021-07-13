Kirkland’s, Inc. (NYSE:KIRK) Director Sells $446,755.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NYSE:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00.

Shares of NYSE:KIRK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 347,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,409. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.