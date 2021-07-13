Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 219.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

