KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $74.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

