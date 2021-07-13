Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) CEO Sells $263,100.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 657,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,157. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

