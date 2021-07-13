Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $315,560.00.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 657,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,157. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

