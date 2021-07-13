Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $315,560.00.
Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 657,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,157. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $34.11.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
