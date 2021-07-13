Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

