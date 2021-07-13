Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 116.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,200 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.