L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. L Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperformer rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.87.

L Brands stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,008. L Brands has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

