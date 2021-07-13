Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 4,543 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 200.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91,551 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

